1832 Asset Management L.P. Sells 1,318,377 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

1832 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 80.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 330,041 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,318,377 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $46,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. raised its position in Applied Materials by 124.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in Applied Materials by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 290 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

AMAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Susquehanna lowered Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. New Street Research lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $162.38 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.62.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $142.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $134.56 and its 200 day moving average is $134.39. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.13 and a 12 month high of $146.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 49.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.02%.

In other Applied Materials news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total transaction of $672,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total transaction of $5,393,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.