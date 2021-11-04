22,402 Shares in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Bought by Boothbay Fund Management LLC

Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 22,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,662,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JLB & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 1.6% in the second quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 88,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Henry Schein by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 7,095 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in Henry Schein by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 76,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,320,000 after acquiring an additional 6,011 shares during the period. Lodge Hill Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter worth about $14,096,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Henry Schein by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 94,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,540,000 after acquiring an additional 16,473 shares during the period. 92.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Shares of Henry Schein stock opened at $78.97 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.44 and a 1-year high of $83.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.80.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.16. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 15.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HSIC shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Henry Schein from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Henry Schein from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on Henry Schein from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.25.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

Read More: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.