$24.45 Million in Sales Expected for PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) will announce sales of $24.45 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for PCB Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $23.50 million to $25.40 million. PCB Bancorp reported sales of $21.93 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PCB Bancorp will report full year sales of $94.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $92.40 million to $96.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $98.20 million, with estimates ranging from $94.70 million to $101.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover PCB Bancorp.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.14. PCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 35.89%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PCB. Raymond James raised their price target on PCB Bancorp from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCB opened at $22.94 on Thursday. PCB Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.26 and a 1-year high of $23.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.94. The company has a market capitalization of $340.06 million, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. PCB Bancorp’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCB. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of PCB Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PCB Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of PCB Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of PCB Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.36% of the company’s stock.

About PCB Bancorp

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The firm offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

