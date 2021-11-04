$270,000.00 in Sales Expected for Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) to announce $270,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Humacyte’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $400,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $130,000.00. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Humacyte will report full year sales of $1.38 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 million to $1.65 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.06 million, with estimates ranging from $510,000.00 to $1.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Humacyte.

HUMA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research started coverage on Humacyte in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Humacyte in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Humacyte in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Humacyte in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Humacyte in the 3rd quarter worth $120,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in Humacyte during the third quarter valued at about $128,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humacyte in the third quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humacyte in the third quarter worth about $291,000. 93.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUMA opened at $11.07 on Thursday. Humacyte has a 52-week low of $8.61 and a 52-week high of $17.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.96.

Humacyte Company Profile

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

