$3.44 Billion in Sales Expected for TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) to report $3.44 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for TELUS’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.47 billion and the lowest is $3.40 billion. TELUS reported sales of $2.99 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TELUS will report full-year sales of $13.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.36 billion to $13.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $14.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.96 billion to $14.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for TELUS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TU. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$29.25 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of TELUS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.45.

Shares of TU stock opened at $22.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. TELUS has a 52 week low of $17.17 and a 52 week high of $23.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.07 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.31.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of TELUS in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of TELUS in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of TELUS in the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its position in shares of TELUS by 154.3% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 4,591 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 2,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TELUS in the second quarter valued at approximately $164,000. 48.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.

