302,182 Shares in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Bought by Man Group plc

Man Group plc purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 302,182 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,426,000. Man Group plc owned about 0.46% of Axon Enterprise as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AXON. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the second quarter worth $1,220,167,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the second quarter worth $1,044,964,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the second quarter worth $800,752,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the second quarter worth $341,420,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the second quarter worth $340,588,000. Institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

AXON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.50.

NASDAQ:AXON opened at $184.91 on Thursday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.00 and a 1-year high of $212.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $178.20 and a 200 day moving average of $167.81. The firm has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of -171.21 and a beta of 0.40.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.63). Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $218.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.07 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Axon Enterprise news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 52,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.83, for a total value of $9,424,317.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 3,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $556,508.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 249,795 shares of company stock worth $45,809,974. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

