$304.85 Million in Sales Expected for Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) will post sales of $304.85 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Green Dot’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $301.39 million and the highest is $313.00 million. Green Dot posted sales of $279.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Green Dot will report full year sales of $1.34 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.48 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Green Dot.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.44. Green Dot had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $357.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.45 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Green Dot currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

Shares of NYSE:GDOT opened at $43.68 on Thursday. Green Dot has a 12-month low of $38.95 and a 12-month high of $61.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 109.20 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.25 and a 200-day moving average of $46.17.

In other news, CFO Jess Unruh sold 3,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total transaction of $179,337.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 4,318 shares of company stock valued at $226,673 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDOT. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the second quarter worth $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Green Dot by 123.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Green Dot during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Green Dot during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Green Dot by 23.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology leader and bank holding company, which engages in the provision of modern banking and money movement accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services; Processing and Settlement Services; and Corporate and Other. The Account Services segment consists of revenues and expenses derived from deposit account programs, such as prepaid cards, debit cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and gift cards.

