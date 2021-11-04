$48.89 Million in Sales Expected for Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) This Quarter

Analysts expect Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) to announce sales of $48.89 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Aurora Cannabis’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $47.48 million and the highest estimate coming in at $50.62 million. Aurora Cannabis reported sales of $50.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis will report full year sales of $222.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $200.43 million to $287.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $286.48 million, with estimates ranging from $233.10 million to $398.52 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Aurora Cannabis.

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 285.74% and a negative return on equity of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $44.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.91 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Friday, October 1st. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, MKM Partners raised shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.15.

ACB opened at $6.94 on Thursday. Aurora Cannabis has a fifty-two week low of $4.38 and a fifty-two week high of $18.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 4.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.93 and its 200 day moving average is $7.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 2.99.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,846,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,855,000 after buying an additional 339,238 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 941,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,760,000 after buying an additional 100,834 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 626,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,830,000 after buying an additional 61,267 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 543.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 593,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,370,000 after buying an additional 501,500 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 436,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,963,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. 17.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis, Inc engages in the production, distribution and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The company was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

See Also: Why is total return important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aurora Cannabis (ACB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.