$5.19 Billion in Sales Expected for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to post $5.19 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for NextEra Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.34 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.03 billion. NextEra Energy posted sales of $4.40 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NextEra Energy will report full-year sales of $18.69 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.61 billion to $18.79 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $22.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.87 billion to $24.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover NextEra Energy.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.25.

Shares of NEE opened at $85.24 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.61. NextEra Energy has a one year low of $68.33 and a one year high of $87.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $167.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $349,944.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,355,612. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total value of $1,024,693.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,895 shares in the company, valued at $7,159,195.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amica Retiree Medical Trust boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 5,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 857,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 47,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,753,000 after purchasing an additional 19,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $416,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

