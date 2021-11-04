$53.10 Million in Sales Expected for German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) This Quarter

Analysts expect German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) to post $53.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for German American Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $51.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $54.00 million. German American Bancorp posted sales of $56.83 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that German American Bancorp will report full year sales of $217.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $212.90 million to $223.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $244.30 million, with estimates ranging from $239.60 million to $249.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for German American Bancorp.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 37.01% and a return on equity of 13.60%.

Shares of NASDAQ:GABC opened at $41.03 on Thursday. German American Bancorp has a one year low of $30.04 and a one year high of $51.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. German American Bancorp’s payout ratio is 35.90%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. German American Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in German American Bancorp by 82.0% during the second quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 207,775 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,729,000 after purchasing an additional 93,590 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in German American Bancorp by 4.3% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,301,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,403,000 after buying an additional 53,150 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in German American Bancorp by 8.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 428,366 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,799,000 after buying an additional 31,847 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in German American Bancorp by 6.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 522,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,434,000 after buying an additional 30,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 69.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 29,965 shares in the last quarter. 43.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

German American Bancorp Company Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning a trust, brokerage, and financial planning through German American Financial Advisors & Trust Co, and German American Insurance, Inc It operates through the following business segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, Insurance Operations, and Other.

