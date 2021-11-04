$86.96 Million in Sales Expected for Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) will report sales of $86.96 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Quantum’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $84.20 million to $88.67 million. Quantum reported sales of $85.82 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quantum will report full year sales of $391.61 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $389.48 million to $394.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $433.49 million, with estimates ranging from $422.00 million to $440.08 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Quantum.

Get Quantum alerts:

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $89.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.81 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quantum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

In other Quantum news, Director John Fichthorn bought 30,000 shares of Quantum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.69 per share, with a total value of $170,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 136,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,399.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James J. Lerner sold 41,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $224,335.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,927 shares of company stock worth $491,901. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Quantum by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Quantum in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Quantum in the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Quantum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Quantum by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 3,378 shares in the last quarter. 72.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QMCO opened at $6.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $360.92 million, a P/E ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 2.22. Quantum has a 1-year low of $4.28 and a 1-year high of $9.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.51 and its 200-day moving average is $6.62.

About Quantum

Quantum Corp. engages in the manufacture of computer storage device. It provides solutions for storing and protecting information in physical, virtual and cloud environments. The company was founded by Joel N. Harrison and James M. McCoy in 1980 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quantum (QMCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.