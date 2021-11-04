8PAY (8PAY) Market Cap Reaches $618,740.67

8PAY (CURRENCY:8PAY) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. 8PAY has a market cap of $618,740.67 and $346,135.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, 8PAY has traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar. One 8PAY coin can currently be bought for about $0.0611 or 0.00000100 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001636 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.30 or 0.00087147 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.68 or 0.00074695 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.92 or 0.00101250 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,460.92 or 0.07293871 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,197.86 or 1.00062078 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00022400 BTC.

8PAY Profile

8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,123,741 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network

8PAY Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8PAY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 8PAY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 8PAY using one of the exchanges listed above.

