Aberdeen International (TSE:AAB) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Shares of Aberdeen International Inc. (TSE:AAB) fell 3.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. 91,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 399,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The company has a current ratio of 17.23, a quick ratio of 16.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$18.50 million and a PE ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.21.

Aberdeen International (TSE:AAB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$11.59 million during the quarter.

Aberdeen International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a resource investment company and a merchant bank focusing on small capitalization companies in the metals, mining, and renewal energy sectors. It intends to acquire equity participation in pre-IPO and early stage public resource companies with undeveloped or undervalued resources.

