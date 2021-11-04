Accor (EPA:AC) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $31.18

Accor SA (EPA:AC) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €31.18 ($36.68) and traded as high as €31.42 ($36.96). Accor shares last traded at €30.82 ($36.26), with a volume of 361,338 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €29.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is €31.18.

About Accor (EPA:AC)

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels. It operates through three segments: HotelServices, Hotel Assets & Others, and New Businesses. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital solutions to independent hotel operators and restaurant owners through D-edge, ResDiary, and Adoria platforms; and hotel booking services for companies and travels agencies through Gekko solutions.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Accor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.