Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Given “Overweight” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ANIOY has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Acerinox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Acerinox to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Acerinox in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ANIOY traded down $0.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.53. 3,631 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,089. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.71. Acerinox has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $7.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Acerinox SA is a holding company. It is engaged through its subsidiaries in manufacturing, transformation and marketing of stainless steel products. It operates through the following segments: Flat Stainless Steel Products, Long Stainless Steel Products, and Other. The Flat Stainless Steel Products segment includes slabs, coils, plates, flats, circles, and sheet bars.

