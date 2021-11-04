Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 180,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,845 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $17,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,223,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,818,000 after purchasing an additional 211,863 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 210,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,602,000 after buying an additional 17,069 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 845.8% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 24,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,297,000 after buying an additional 22,092 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 89,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,323,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 3,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $81.93 per share, with a total value of $323,623.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $108.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist cut their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.76.

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $66.75 on Thursday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.55 and a 1 year high of $104.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $51.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.57.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 29.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

