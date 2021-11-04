AcuityAds (TSE:AT) Downgraded by Lake Street Capital

AcuityAds (TSE:AT) was downgraded by analysts at Lake Street Capital to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$5.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 8.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities downgraded AcuityAds to a “hold” rating and set a C$8.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AcuityAds in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.31.

TSE AT traded down C$0.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$5.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,047,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,915. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$9.24 and its 200-day moving average is C$11.28. The company has a market cap of C$330.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.50. AcuityAds has a one year low of C$5.41 and a one year high of C$33.08.

AcuityAds (TSE:AT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$30.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$29.54 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AcuityAds will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

