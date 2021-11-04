Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) Sets New 52-Week High at $57.07

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $57.07 and last traded at $56.59, with a volume of 3227 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $54.71.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Acushnet from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Acushnet from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Acushnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.29.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.80.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $624.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.90 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 24.27% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Acushnet’s payout ratio is presently 38.15%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in Acushnet by 35.7% during the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 43,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after buying an additional 11,511 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Acushnet by 101.1% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Acushnet during the second quarter worth about $420,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Acushnet by 5.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 578,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,573,000 after buying an additional 29,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Acushnet by 3.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 203,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,409,000 after buying an additional 7,222 shares in the last quarter. 48.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acushnet Company Profile (NYSE:GOLF)

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment involves in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

