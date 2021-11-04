Acute Angle Cloud Price Reaches $0.0057 on Top Exchanges (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded 23.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 4th. Over the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 11.8% higher against the US dollar. Acute Angle Cloud has a market capitalization of $1.42 million and approximately $702,942.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,877.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,517.37 or 0.07300488 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $201.50 or 0.00325648 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $597.70 or 0.00965934 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.75 or 0.00086858 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $261.34 or 0.00422355 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $170.27 or 0.00275170 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00005373 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.63 or 0.00143241 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Profile

Acute Angle Cloud is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Acute Angle Cloud Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acute Angle Cloud should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Acute Angle Cloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

