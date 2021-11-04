Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Hits New 1-Year High at $675.48

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $675.48 and last traded at $674.88, with a volume of 43252 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $655.18.

ADBE has been the topic of several research reports. Argus raised their price objective on Adobe from $650.00 to $764.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Adobe from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Adobe from $610.00 to $736.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $683.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $628.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $585.30. The company has a market capitalization of $320.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.05.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 38.67%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total transaction of $24,810,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total value of $378,829.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,155 shares of company stock valued at $27,445,695. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 53.3% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

