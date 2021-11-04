ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) Shares Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) by 50.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,108,331 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after buying an additional 705,408 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.26% of ADT worth $22,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in ADT in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of ADT in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of ADT in the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ADT by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,923 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ADT by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,824 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the period. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ADT opened at $8.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. ADT Inc. has a one year low of $6.73 and a one year high of $11.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.46.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The security and automation business reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.33). ADT had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 7.64%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. ADT’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that ADT Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ADT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ADT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on ADT in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ADT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ADT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.63.

ADT, Inc engages in the provision of security, automation, and smart home solutions. Its products include security panels, security cameras, ADT mobile application, and identity theft protection. The firm also offers home security systems, fire and life safety, smart home automation, security for renters, and multifamily solutions and services.

