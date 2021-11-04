aelf Price Hits $0.59 on Exchanges (ELF)

aelf (CURRENCY:ELF) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. In the last seven days, aelf has traded up 9% against the US dollar. aelf has a market capitalization of $322.27 million and approximately $36.56 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. One aelf coin can now be purchased for $0.59 or 0.00000964 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $244.68 or 0.00398418 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.69 or 0.00049972 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.60 or 0.00240345 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00012244 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000476 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.27 or 0.00096517 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About aelf

aelf is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 544,480,200 coins. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain . The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . aelf’s official website is aelf.io

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation. By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains. ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token. “

Buying and Selling aelf

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

