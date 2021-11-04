Aeon (AEON) Market Capitalization Achieves $7.03 Million

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. During the last seven days, Aeon has traded 14.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Aeon has a total market capitalization of $7.03 million and approximately $4,156.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aeon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.44 or 0.00000726 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $261.01 or 0.00426262 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00000152 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aeon Profile

Aeon is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeon’s official website is www.aeon.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeon is a private, secure, untraceable, decentralized digital currency. You are your bank, you control your funds, and nobody can trace your transfers unless you allow them to do so. Aeon uses a cryptographically sound system to allow you to send and receive funds without your transactions being easily revealed on the blockchain (the ledger of transactions that everyone has). This ensures that your purchases, receipts, and all transfers remain absolutely private by default. Using the power of a distributed peer-to-peer consensus network, every transaction on the network is cryptographically secured. Individual wallets have a 25-word mnemonic seed that is only displayed once and can be written down to backup the wallet. Wallet files are encrypted with a passphrase to ensure they are useless if stolen. By taking advantage of ring signatures, a special property of a certain type of cryptography, Aeon is able to ensure that transactions are not only untraceable but have an optional measure of ambiguity that ensures that transactions cannot easily be tied back to an individual user or computer. “

Aeon Coin Trading

