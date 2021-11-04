AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Stock Position Boosted by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 47.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 56,861 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.23% of AGCO worth $23,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,991,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $781,145,000 after purchasing an additional 170,195 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 7.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,747,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,795,000 after buying an additional 126,068 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 6.5% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,475,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,102,000 after buying an additional 89,463 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 63.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,005,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,375,000 after buying an additional 389,929 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 27.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 809,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,233,000 after buying an additional 172,953 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

AGCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AGCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Bank of America lowered shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $154.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday. OTR Global lowered shares of AGCO to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of AGCO from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of AGCO from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AGCO currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.80.

In other AGCO news, SVP Hans Bernd Veltmaat sold 5,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total transaction of $698,314.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 125,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,366,585.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Kelvin Eugene Bennett sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total value of $242,147.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,814.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE AGCO opened at $121.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $128.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.33. AGCO Co. has a 52-week low of $84.51 and a 52-week high of $158.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.35.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. AGCO’s payout ratio is presently 14.26%.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

