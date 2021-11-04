Aidos Kuneen (ADK) Trading Down 44.9% Over Last 7 Days

Aidos Kuneen (CURRENCY:ADK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 4th. Over the last seven days, Aidos Kuneen has traded 44.9% lower against the dollar. Aidos Kuneen has a market capitalization of $25.05 million and $296,485.00 worth of Aidos Kuneen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aidos Kuneen coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001628 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Aidos Kuneen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61,525.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,535.64 or 0.07372016 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $203.24 or 0.00330335 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $596.64 or 0.00969748 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.78 or 0.00087413 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $261.32 or 0.00424741 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $172.35 or 0.00280122 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00005322 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.93 or 0.00138043 BTC.

Aidos Kuneen Coin Profile

Aidos Kuneen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the IMesh hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2017. Aidos Kuneen’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins. The official website for Aidos Kuneen is aidoskuneen.com . Aidos Kuneen’s official Twitter account is @Aidos_kuneen and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aidos Kuneen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the IMesh algorithm, an innovative new distributed ledger which is based on a DAG (directed acyclic graph), in which every transaction directly verifies two other transactions and therefore confirms that they are valid and conform to the protocol’s rules. Aidos team focuses on privacy, decentralization and scalability without blockchain and fees. “

Aidos Kuneen Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aidos Kuneen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aidos Kuneen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aidos Kuneen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aidos Kuneen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aidos Kuneen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.