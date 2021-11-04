Aigang (AIX) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.91 Million

Aigang (CURRENCY:AIX) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. One Aigang coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0651 or 0.00000106 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Aigang has traded up 180.9% against the dollar. Aigang has a market cap of $1.91 million and $198,763.00 worth of Aigang was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.61 or 0.00050037 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003137 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $149.93 or 0.00245125 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00012096 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.91 or 0.00096320 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000452 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Aigang

Aigang (AIX) is a coin. Aigang’s total supply is 29,274,567 coins. Aigang’s official Twitter account is @aigangnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aigang is /r/aigangnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aigang’s official message board is medium.com/aigang-network . The official website for Aigang is aigang.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Aigang is an automated insurance platform for IoT devices and for insurance innovation built around data. The platform will allow the network users to diagnose their own IoT device operating state and communicate imminent failure. Afterwards, the insurance company verifies the claim events and pays claims automatically. In order to automate the insurance process, the Aigang team will create a Decentralized Autonomous Organisation (DAO) featuring smart contracts to connect intelligent devices with insurance policies. Furthermore, the platform will feature algorithms to price the policy premiums and predict the profitability of insurance pools allowing the network users to predict insurance markets. The Aigang token (AIX) will be used to reward the network users for accurate insurance market predictions. “

Buying and Selling Aigang

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aigang directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aigang should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aigang using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

