Air Canada (TSE:AC) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of ($1.41) Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Air Canada (TSE:AC) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Air Canada in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen forecasts that the company will earn ($1.41) per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Market Weight” rating on the stock.

AC has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Air Canada from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Air Canada in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Air Canada in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a C$25.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$28.56.

Air Canada stock opened at C$24.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85. Air Canada has a 12 month low of C$14.66 and a 12 month high of C$31.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,209.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$23.50 and its 200-day moving average is C$24.89.

In other Air Canada news, Senior Officer Arielle Meloul-Wechsler sold 7,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.51, for a total value of C$165,110.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$215,469.15.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

