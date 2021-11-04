Airports of Thailand Public (OTCMKTS:AIPUY) Shares Down 2.8%

Shares of Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AIPUY) dropped 2.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.21 and last traded at $19.81. Approximately 13,418 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 411% from the average daily volume of 2,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.39.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.54.

About Airports of Thailand Public (OTCMKTS:AIPUY)

Airports of Thailand Public Co Ltd. engages in the operation of airport and hotel. It operates through the Airport Business and Hotel Business segments. It also manages Suvarnabhumi Airport (BKK), Don Mueang Airport (DMK), Chiang Mai (CNX), Hat Yai (HDY), Phuket (HKT), and Mae Fah Luang – Chiang Rai.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Airports of Thailand Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airports of Thailand Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.