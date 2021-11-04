Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Director Sells $730,406.60 in Stock

Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Director Ronald A. Robinson sold 4,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.42, for a total transaction of $730,406.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ronald A. Robinson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alamo Group alerts:

On Tuesday, August 24th, Ronald A. Robinson sold 115 shares of Alamo Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.05, for a total transaction of $17,255.75.

On Thursday, August 12th, Ronald A. Robinson sold 2,261 shares of Alamo Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.88, for a total transaction of $350,183.68.

On Tuesday, August 10th, Ronald A. Robinson sold 4,486 shares of Alamo Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.11, for a total transaction of $682,365.46.

NYSE ALG traded down $4.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $152.35. The company had a trading volume of 60,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,421. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $147.40. Alamo Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.43 and a 1-year high of $165.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.01.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.39). Alamo Group had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 11.59%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alamo Group Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.43%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALG. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Alamo Group during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alamo Group during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alamo Group by 7.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Alamo Group during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Alamo Group during the first quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

ALG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Alamo Group in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock.

Alamo Group Company Profile

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. Its products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements, and related aftermarket parts.

Featured Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Alamo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.