Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Stock Position Raised by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 130.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,711 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $4,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ARE. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 189.8% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 88.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARE opened at $207.52 on Thursday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.62 and a 12-month high of $211.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $200.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 46.78%. The company had revenue of $547.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is presently 61.37%.

In other news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.61, for a total transaction of $1,557,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CIO Daniel J. Ryan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.90, for a total value of $2,069,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 122,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,325,594.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,500 shares of company stock worth $8,842,075 in the last three months. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $205.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $187.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.83.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

