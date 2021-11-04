Algonquin Power & Utilities (AQN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $527.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.52 million. On average, analysts expect Algonquin Power & Utilities to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AQN stock opened at $14.39 on Thursday. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12-month low of $14.30 and a 12-month high of $17.86. The company has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.1706 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.25%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Algonquin Power & Utilities has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,524,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 42,596 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.57% of Algonquin Power & Utilities worth $52,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.99% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

