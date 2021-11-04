Algonquin Power & Utilities (AQN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 11th. Analysts expect Algonquin Power & Utilities to post earnings of C$0.20 per share for the quarter.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$648.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$548.20 million.

AQN opened at C$17.84 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$19.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$19.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.05 billion and a PE ratio of 13.08. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1 year low of C$17.71 and a 1 year high of C$22.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.52, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

AQN has been the subject of several analyst reports. CIBC lifted their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$16.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. CSFB set a C$16.00 price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$18.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Monday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Algonquin Power & Utilities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$18.36.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

