Algonquin Power & Utilities (AQN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 11th. Analysts expect Algonquin Power & Utilities to post earnings of C$0.20 per share for the quarter.
Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$648.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$548.20 million.
AQN opened at C$17.84 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$19.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$19.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.05 billion and a PE ratio of 13.08. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1 year low of C$17.71 and a 1 year high of C$22.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.52, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.39.
Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile
Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.
