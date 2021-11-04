Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) Hits New 52-Week High at $39.45

Shares of Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $39.45 and last traded at $39.45, with a volume of 202 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.89.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allied Motion Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $603.52 million, a PE ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. Allied Motion Technologies had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 5.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Allied Motion Technologies Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert B. Engel purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.72 per share, with a total value of $47,580.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMOT. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Allied Motion Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Allied Motion Technologies by 49.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Allied Motion Technologies by 119.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Allied Motion Technologies by 41.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. 58.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allied Motion Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMOT)

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems used in a broad range of industries. Its target markets include vehicle, medical, aerospace and defense, and industrial. It offers brushless motors, brushless motor drives, brushed DC motors, gear motors, and blowers.

