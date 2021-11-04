Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Position Raised by Guardian Capital LP

Guardian Capital LP increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,105 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet stock traded up $50.94 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2,982.90. 75,479 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,705,601. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,694.00 and a 12 month high of $2,973.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2,824.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,601.44.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $16.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,156.15.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

