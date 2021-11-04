Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Position Reduced by Capital Impact Advisors LLC

Capital Impact Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 41.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,056 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,457 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.6% of Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,134,972 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,072,840,000 after acquiring an additional 118,821 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,329,607 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,117,461,000 after acquiring an additional 145,732 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,058,794 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,317,675,000 after acquiring an additional 119,059 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,216,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,854,059,000 after acquiring an additional 39,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,940,270 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,737,726,000 after acquiring an additional 33,699 shares during the last quarter. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $3,400.00 target price (up from $3,100.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,325.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,156.15.

Alphabet stock traded up $50.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2,982.90. 75,479 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,705,601. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,824.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,601.44. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,694.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,973.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $16.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

