alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) PT Set at €19.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) has been assigned a €19.00 ($22.35) target price by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.32% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on AOX. Barclays set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on shares of alstria office REIT in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Warburg Research set a €18.40 ($21.65) target price on shares of alstria office REIT in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €16.50 ($19.41) price target on shares of alstria office REIT in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.00 ($21.18) price target on shares of alstria office REIT in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on shares of alstria office REIT in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €16.90 ($19.88).

Shares of ETR AOX traded up €0.30 ($0.35) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €16.62 ($19.55). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 313,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,070. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €16.28 and a 200 day moving average price of €16.10. alstria office REIT has a one year low of €11.74 ($13.81) and a one year high of €15.24 ($17.93). The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38.

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

