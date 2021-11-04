Alta Equipment Group (ALTG) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 11th. Analysts expect Alta Equipment Group to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.05). Alta Equipment Group had a negative return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. The company had revenue of $292.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.10 million. On average, analysts expect Alta Equipment Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Alta Equipment Group alerts:

ALTG stock opened at $15.86 on Thursday. Alta Equipment Group has a 52 week low of $7.82 and a 52 week high of $15.99. The company has a market cap of $513.28 million, a P/E ratio of -21.15 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

In other Alta Equipment Group news, Director Zachary E. Savas bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $64,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,274.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 23,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $311,661.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 53,331 shares of company stock worth $702,629 over the last ninety days. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alta Equipment Group stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) by 249.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 282,277 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 201,609 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.87% of Alta Equipment Group worth $3,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alta Equipment Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

About Alta Equipment Group

Alta Equipment Group, Inc engages in the operation of equipment dealership platforms. It operates through the following segments: Material Handling; Construction Equipment; and Corporate. The Material Handling segment include sale, service, and rental of lift trucks and other material handling equipment in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana and New York.

Further Reading: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Alta Equipment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alta Equipment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.