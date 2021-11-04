Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 33.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,826 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $4,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ossiam acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the second quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.68% of the company’s stock.

ATUS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $34.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. HSBC raised shares of Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

In related news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total value of $82,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $193,890. 53.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ATUS opened at $17.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.82. Altice USA, Inc. has a one year low of $16.07 and a one year high of $38.30. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.04.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

