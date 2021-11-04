Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.57.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALT. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Altimmune from $16.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. B. Riley raised their target price on Altimmune from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Altimmune from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Altimmune from $14.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Altimmune in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,412,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Altimmune by 141.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,557,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,055 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Altimmune in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,635,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,148,000. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Altimmune by 46.4% during the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,758,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,978,000 after purchasing an additional 874,067 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

Altimmune stock opened at $11.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $448.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 1.49. Altimmune has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $24.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.64 and its 200-day moving average is $12.70.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.10). Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 26.28% and a negative net margin of 1,093.35%. The business had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Altimmune will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

About Altimmune

Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company. It focuses on the discovery and development of products to stimulate robust and durable immune responses for the prevention and treatment of diseases. The company’s portfolio includes RespirVec and Densigen that targets to stimulate the elements of the human immune system to treat respiratory diseases, chronic infections, and cancer.

