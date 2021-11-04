American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.340-$1.380 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.34.

Shares of NYSE:AMH traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.50. 2,277,538 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,744,099. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.54. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $27.89 and a fifty-two week high of $42.61.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 12.45%. Equities research analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Christopher Lau sold 7,500 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $316,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Bryan Smith sold 23,602 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $961,781.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,453,955. 6.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 264.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 876,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 636,134 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.27% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $34,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

