American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%.

American International Group has a payout ratio of 27.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect American International Group to earn $5.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.9%.

AIG traded down $0.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $60.39. 4,646,529 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,311,459. American International Group has a fifty-two week low of $31.82 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $51.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.32. American International Group had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $11.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.56 billion. Research analysts anticipate that American International Group will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

AIG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on American International Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on American International Group from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on American International Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered American International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded American International Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.15.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

