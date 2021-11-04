AMETEK, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $4.78 Per Share (NYSE:AME)

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) – Research analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for AMETEK in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville now anticipates that the technology company will earn $4.78 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.65. DA Davidson also issued estimates for AMETEK’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.35 EPS.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AME. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AMETEK from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.86.

Shares of NYSE AME opened at $141.02 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $130.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.60. The company has a market cap of $32.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.34, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.32. AMETEK has a 12 month low of $103.07 and a 12 month high of $141.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 17.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 20.25%.

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 5,160 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.28, for a total transaction of $682,564.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in AMETEK by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 8,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC increased its holdings in AMETEK by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 9,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.