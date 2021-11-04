Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $81.42 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) will report $81.42 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Amicus Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $81.14 million to $81.92 million. Amicus Therapeutics posted sales of $67.44 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics will report full year sales of $312.77 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $311.82 million to $313.29 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $410.99 million, with estimates ranging from $389.70 million to $422.83 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Amicus Therapeutics.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $77.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.35 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 91.47% and a negative net margin of 89.53%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FOLD shares. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. BTIG Research started coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $17.11 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOLD opened at $12.36 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.00 and a 200 day moving average of $10.17. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -12.87 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Amicus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.60 and a 12-month high of $25.39.

In other news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 27,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $332,868.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 5,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $62,960.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 4,500 shares of company stock worth $47,190 and sold 163,311 shares worth $1,817,811. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 27,670.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 95.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 341.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

See Also: Market Perform

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amicus Therapeutics (FOLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.