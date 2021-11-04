Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,496,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,863,000 after buying an additional 391,756 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,732,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,738,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,023,000 after buying an additional 303,813 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 301.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,309,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,546,000 after buying an additional 1,734,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,921,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,838,000 after buying an additional 133,828 shares during the last quarter. 32.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AMRX opened at $5.32 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 88.67 and a beta of 1.16. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $7.45.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $528.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.08 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 58.68%. Amneal Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

Further Reading: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.