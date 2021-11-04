Amundi Invests $10.83 Million in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Amundi bought a new position in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 234,255 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $10,830,000. Amundi owned 0.54% of Progress Software at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Progress Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Progress Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Progress Software by 1,663.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,587 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Progress Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Progress Software by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,308 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. 92.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PRGS stock opened at $52.34 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.40. Progress Software Co. has a 52 week low of $37.65 and a 52 week high of $53.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92, a P/E/G ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The software maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.36. Progress Software had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 41.16%. The firm had revenue of $152.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Progress Software Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.12%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.33.

In other news, EVP Jeremy Segal sold 1,281 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total value of $63,153.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Progress Software Profile

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

