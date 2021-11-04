Amundi Takes $10.23 Million Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Amundi purchased a new stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,713 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,228,000. Amundi owned 0.06% of Bio-Techne at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TECH. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 211.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. 94.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TECH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $566.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Argus upped their target price on Bio-Techne from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Bio-Techne from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on Bio-Techne from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $471.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:TECH opened at $504.32 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $505.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $465.45. The firm has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.34, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.35. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52-week low of $264.05 and a 52-week high of $543.85.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.11. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 15.08%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 22.34%.

In other news, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 3,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.95, for a total value of $1,676,835.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,909,648.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Hippel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.90, for a total transaction of $4,789,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,995,828. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,431 shares of company stock valued at $21,052,508 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

