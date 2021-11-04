Analysts Anticipate Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) will announce earnings per share of ($0.14) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Blade Air Mobility’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the lowest is ($0.17). The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, December 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Blade Air Mobility will report full year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($0.52). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.64). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Blade Air Mobility.

Get Blade Air Mobility alerts:

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.95 million during the quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Blade Air Mobility in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Blade Air Mobility in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Blade Air Mobility in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Blade Air Mobility in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Blade Air Mobility currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLDE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blade Air Mobility during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Blade Air Mobility during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Blade Air Mobility during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blade Air Mobility during the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Blade Air Mobility stock opened at $10.02 on Thursday. Blade Air Mobility has a 52 week low of $6.41 and a 52 week high of $19.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.87.

Blade Air Mobility Company Profile

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States and internationally. The company provides its services through helicopters and amphibious aircraft. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Blade Air Mobility (BLDE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Blade Air Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blade Air Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.