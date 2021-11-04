Analysts Anticipate Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) to Post -$0.22 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.22) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Crown ElectroKinetics’ earnings. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Crown ElectroKinetics will report full year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.41). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.45 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Crown ElectroKinetics.

Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.30).

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Crown ElectroKinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Dawson James started coverage on Crown ElectroKinetics in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock.

Shares of CRKN opened at $4.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $62.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.41. Crown ElectroKinetics has a twelve month low of $2.58 and a twelve month high of $6.09.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Crown ElectroKinetics in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Crown ElectroKinetics in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Crown ElectroKinetics in the second quarter valued at about $106,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Crown ElectroKinetics during the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown ElectroKinetics during the second quarter valued at about $129,000. 9.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Crown ElectroKinetics

Crown Electrokinetics Corp. focuses on commercializing electrokinetic technology for use in the smart glass market. It offers electrokinetic film technology for smart or dynamic glass. The company was formerly known as 3D Nanocolor Corp. and changed its name to Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. in October 2017.

