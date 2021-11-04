Analysts Anticipate Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) to Announce $0.29 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) to announce earnings per share of $0.29 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Five Below’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the lowest is $0.27. Five Below posted earnings of $0.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Five Below will report full year earnings of $4.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $5.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $6.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Five Below.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $646.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.86 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 10.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Five Below from $235.00 to $232.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. UBS Group cut their target price on Five Below from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised Five Below from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.65.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Five Below by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Five Below by 1.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,083 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank grew its stake in Five Below by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bell Bank now owns 7,562 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC raised its holdings in Five Below by 1.2% in the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 94.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FIVE opened at $204.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $190.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.59. Five Below has a fifty-two week low of $137.05 and a fifty-two week high of $237.86.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

