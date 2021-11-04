Analysts Anticipate Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Will Announce Earnings of $1.74 Per Share

Analysts expect Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to post earnings per share of $1.74 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Phillips 66’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.00 and the lowest is $1.56. Phillips 66 reported earnings of ($1.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 250%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will report full year earnings of $3.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.11 to $4.67. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $7.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.85 to $8.31. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Phillips 66.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.23. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

PSX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upgraded Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.63.

PSX stock traded down $2.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $76.88. 2,857,291 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,994,945. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $46.19 and a 1-year high of $94.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.55. The firm has a market cap of $33.68 billion, a PE ratio of -66.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently -404.49%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 54.7% during the third quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 40.5% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the third quarter valued at $34,000. 68.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

